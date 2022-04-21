IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 multitasking beauty, fashion and home finds we love — starting at $4

    03:44
TODAY

5 dermatologist-recommended eco-friendly beauty products to try

03:44

Earth Week is a great time to look at all the little ways to become more eco-friendly. Dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb joins TODAY with tips to improve your beauty routine, including buying products sustainable packaging and using multifunctional and reusable items.April 21, 2022

Shop the show here!

