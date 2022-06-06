IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager’s June 2022 book club pick is a novel about female friendship

  • South Florida cleans up after weekend of torrential rainfall

    01:22

  • Putin issues warning if allies send Ukraine long-range weapons

    02:21

  • Jan. 6 committee to televise hearings beginning Thursday

    02:24

  • Analysts predict national gas average will reach $6 by Labor Day

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    Back-to-back weekend mass shootings leave 5 dead, 23 injured

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Woman hailed as hero after bouncing possum from Brooklyn bar

    03:42

  • Boys welcome their military dad home with Sunday Mugs

    01:21

  • Colin Cantwell, designer of iconic ‘Star Wars’ ships, dies at 90

    02:16

  • Celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II: Who will fill her shoes?

    03:45

  • Brave Ukrainian prosecutors aim to hold Russia accountable for war crimes

    05:05

  • Queen Elizabeth’s health under concern as Jubilee wraps up

    01:55

  • Tropical storm Alex picks up speed after devastating Florida

    01:36

  • Abbott Nutrition restarts baby formula production after shutdown

    01:55

  • 3 dead, at least 11 injured in South Street shooting in Philadelphia

    00:16

  • First man to see Uvalde gunman speaks out

    02:21

  • Can I hang out with my friend’s ex? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    04:34

  • ‘American Ninja Warrior’ hosts talk season 14, new changes

    05:48

  • What’s the significance of the Queen skipping Jubilee celebrations?

    03:36

  • Spelling bee champion Harini Logan talks tiebreaker, Wordle, more

    04:14

  • Michael Avenatti sentenced for stealing from Stormy Daniels

    00:21

TODAY

Back-to-back weekend mass shootings leave 5 dead, 23 injured

02:49

Back-to-back shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, left at least 5 people dead and 23 others injured. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY that there have been 13 mass shootings since Friday.June 6, 2022

Mass shooting leaves 3 dead, 13 injured in Philadelphia

  • South Florida cleans up after weekend of torrential rainfall

    01:22

  • Putin issues warning if allies send Ukraine long-range weapons

    02:21

  • Jan. 6 committee to televise hearings beginning Thursday

    02:24

  • Analysts predict national gas average will reach $6 by Labor Day

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    Back-to-back weekend mass shootings leave 5 dead, 23 injured

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Woman hailed as hero after bouncing possum from Brooklyn bar

    03:42

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All