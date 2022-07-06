IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    5 best over-the-counter medicines you should keep in your home

    05:07
  • UP NEXT

    How to administer ‘hands-only’ CPR in a heart emergency

    03:44

  • Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

    06:11

  • FDA temporarily lifts ban on Juul products

    00:23

  • Important tips to protect you from ticks and the diseases they carry

    03:43

  • Woman paralyzed in motorcycle crash on turning trauma into hope

    05:10

  • Green powder supplements: An inside look at latest health craze

    04:05

  • Multi-organ transplant provides cancer patient lifesaving 2nd chance

    05:31

  • WHO calls for urgent action as monkeypox cases triple in Europe

    00:24

  • Sheinelle Jones learns why having fun is essential to self-care | Wellness TODAY

    24:13

  • Health benefits of fun and play according to experts | Wellness TODAY

    08:10

  • 5 arm exercises to strengthen the upper-body | Wellness TODAY

    05:44

  • Easy recipes for summer fruits and vegetables from a registered dietitian | Wellness TODAY

    05:44

  • How to kayak | Wellness TODAY

    03:39

  • Strengthen your upper body with this fun boxing workout

    04:12

  • Simple exercises to focus on upper body strength

    04:33

  • How to enjoy summer activities safely

    04:18

  • Heat stroke: Signs to look for and how to treat it

    04:16

  • Try these simple 15-minute upper body workouts

    03:59

  • Meet the couple walking marathons multiple times a week

    04:43

TODAY

5 best over-the-counter medicines you should keep in your home

05:07

NBC’s medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar stops by TODAY with the top picks of products in the drugstore aisle for allergies, cough and cold, sore throat, sunburn, and multivitamins.July 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    5 best over-the-counter medicines you should keep in your home

    05:07
  • UP NEXT

    How to administer ‘hands-only’ CPR in a heart emergency

    03:44

  • Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

    06:11

  • FDA temporarily lifts ban on Juul products

    00:23

  • Important tips to protect you from ticks and the diseases they carry

    03:43

  • Woman paralyzed in motorcycle crash on turning trauma into hope

    05:10

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All