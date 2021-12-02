4th victim dies in Michigan school shooting, suspect pleads not guilty

A 17-year-old student is the fourth victim to die in a shooting at a high school in Michigan. Meanwhile, the alleged shooter, 15-year-old, Ethan Crumbley, has pleaded not guilty on 24 counts including terrorism and 1st degree murder as the attack is now being called ‘premeditated’ by the Oakland county prosecutor, who says they found video and journal entries of him talking about killing students. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for TODAY.Dec. 2, 2021