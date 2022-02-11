4th grader writes persuasive essay on why to watch TODAY
Grace, a fourth grader from Connecticut among the crowd on the TODAY plaza, shares her persuasive essay on why people should watch the show. “Al the weatherman always wears different colored glasses and different color suits,” she includes.Feb. 11, 2022
