IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Youth football team scores invite from LA Rams to 2022 Super Bowl 03:32
Now Playing
4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will' 00:55
UP NEXT
4th grader writes persuasive essay on why to watch TODAY 01:29 Watch the TODAY anchors’ new Super Bowl PSA for girls in STEM 00:45 Jaelin Kauf returns from 2022 Olympics with silver medal, gets surprised by mom on TODAY 05:46 Raising an Olympian: Parents reflect on sacrifices and struggles 04:30 How Olympic athletes juggle parenthood while going for gold 02:32 Dad of Team USA curling sisters Tabitha and Tara Peterson on raising 2 Olympians 04:22 Mikaela Shiffrin on loss of her dad, finding drive to compete again 03:50 Ryan Cochran-Siegle's mom surprises him during live TODAY interview 06:28 Karen Chen reveals her Olympic figure skating dress was made by her mom 01:00 3-year-old curler goes for gold in his backyard (with a frying pan!) 01:02 4 states to lift statewide mask mandates in schools 00:23 Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer’s kids have adorable playdate 00:37 Winter Olympian's son shares flagbearer news in adorable show-and-tell 03:44 What Hoda does (and doesn’t do) when someone cries near her 04:01 6th grader hailed as hero after saving 2 lives in a single day 05:46 Best baby products: Rotating car seat, self-folding stroller, more 05:10 8-year-old sneaks his own book onto library shelf and becomes a hit 03:28 Lauren Akins asks for advice after kids get her hair tangled in comb 03:14 4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will' 00:55
A family that loves to hit the slopes together attached a microphone to their 4-year-old as she was making her way down a snowy hill. See the adorable result, including a few falls and some unforgettable commentary. TODAY's Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.
Feb. 14, 2022 Read More Youth football team scores invite from LA Rams to 2022 Super Bowl 03:32
Now Playing
4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will' 00:55
UP NEXT
4th grader writes persuasive essay on why to watch TODAY 01:29 Watch the TODAY anchors’ new Super Bowl PSA for girls in STEM 00:45 Jaelin Kauf returns from 2022 Olympics with silver medal, gets surprised by mom on TODAY 05:46 Raising an Olympian: Parents reflect on sacrifices and struggles 04:30