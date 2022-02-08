4 states to lift statewide mask mandates in schools
00:23
Share this -
copied
On Monday, governors in Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware and Oregon announced they will end their statewide school mask mandates by March. Local leaders and school districts in those states will be allowed to make their own decisions on masks when the mandates expire.Feb. 8, 2022
3-year-old curler goes for gold in his backyard (with a frying pan!)
01:02
Now Playing
4 states to lift statewide mask mandates in schools
00:23
UP NEXT
Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer’s kids have adorable playdate
00:37
Winter Olympian's son shares flagbearer news in adorable show-and-tell
03:44
What Hoda does (and doesn’t do) when someone cries near her
04:01
6th grader hailed as hero after saving 2 lives in a single day