IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 Valentine's Day gifts for everyone in your life

  • 3-year-old curler goes for gold in his backyard (with a frying pan!)

    01:02
  • Now Playing

    4 states to lift statewide mask mandates in schools

    00:23
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer’s kids have adorable playdate

    00:37

  • Winter Olympian's son shares flagbearer news in adorable show-and-tell

    03:44

  • What Hoda does (and doesn’t do) when someone cries near her

    04:01

  • 6th grader hailed as hero after saving 2 lives in a single day

    05:46

  • Best baby products: Rotating car seat, self-folding stroller, more

    05:10

  • 8-year-old sneaks his own book onto library shelf and becomes a hit

    03:28

  • Lauren Akins asks for advice after kids get her hair tangled in comb

    03:14

  • Rihanna expecting 1st child with A$AP Rocky: See the baby bump pics!

    01:45

  • 20-year-old shaken baby survivor celebrates miraculous milestone into adulthood

    00:32

  • School nurse honored with tribute, surprised with beach trip: 'I'm speechless!'

    04:09

  • Watch Dwayne Johnson get pranked by his daughter, ends up with face full of peanut butter

    04:12

  • Boy gets surprise limo ride for his birthday

    00:42

  • Celebrating Dylan Dreyer’s 9 years at Weekend TODAY

    06:26

  • Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching moment

    00:38

  • Jenna Bush Hager says 2 of her kids still suck their thumbs

    03:12

  • Hoda reveals sweet nighttime tradition with her kids

    02:34

  • David Beckham’s daughter has her first crush

    00:32

  • Savannah Guthrie celebrates mom's 80th birthday with sweet tribute

    01:56

TODAY

4 states to lift statewide mask mandates in schools

00:23

On Monday, governors in Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware and Oregon announced they will end their statewide school mask mandates by March. Local leaders and school districts in those states will be allowed to make their own decisions on masks when the mandates expire.Feb. 8, 2022

  • 3-year-old curler goes for gold in his backyard (with a frying pan!)

    01:02
  • Now Playing

    4 states to lift statewide mask mandates in schools

    00:23
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer’s kids have adorable playdate

    00:37

  • Winter Olympian's son shares flagbearer news in adorable show-and-tell

    03:44

  • What Hoda does (and doesn’t do) when someone cries near her

    04:01

  • 6th grader hailed as hero after saving 2 lives in a single day

    05:46

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All