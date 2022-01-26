4 simple winter bucket list activities to enjoy with your whole family
05:00
Share this -
copied
Author and blogger Kelle Hampton joins TODAY’s Hoda and Jenna to share 4 easy bucket list items the whole family can enjoy this winter. Hampton recommends painting rocks, going for a photo walk, having a picnic at home and creating your own cocktail then naming it!Jan. 26, 2022
Now Playing
4 simple winter bucket list activities to enjoy with your whole family
05:00
UP NEXT
Skincare products for mom and baby: stretch mark cream, diaper rash paste, more
05:03
Dad on TikTok offers to be stand-in parent at LGBTQ+ weddings
04:37
How this new program is helping children cope with trauma and grief
05:43
SAT going digital in 2024, ditching paper for laptops
00:31
Hoda Kotb reveals special meaning behind the ‘M’ on her necklace