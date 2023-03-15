IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

4 simple stretches to relieve your body after sitting all day

04:29

Stretching is often overlooked as an important part of your fitness routine so Elena Ricardo from Stretch*d in NYC shares four stretches you can still do in your normal clothes after everyday activities.March 15, 2023

