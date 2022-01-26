39 people missing after boat capsizes off Florida coast
The Coast Guard is searching for 39 people off the coast of Florida. The search comes after a good Samaritan rescued a man who was clinging to a boat and said he was part of a group of people whose boat capsized from severe weather.Jan. 26, 2022
