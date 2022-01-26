IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 17 bestsellers are must-haves for winter — and start at $8

  • UP NEXT

    US military supplies arrive in Ukraine

    02:01

  • Interest rates expected to be raised by Federal Reserve combating inflation

    02:15

  • Dangerous cold winds and heavy snow moving into Midwest

    03:13

  • Travel deals for planning your next vacation

    04:13

  • Meet the woman who created a curly hair empire from her kitchen

    05:05

  • Tom Brady addresses retirement talk: 'You gotta give someone else a chance to play'

    01:30

  • 29 million in Midwest under wind chill advisories with some areas feeling like 50 below

    02:07

  • Wellness TODAY: How to form a habit

    25:00

  • What to know before trying at-home food sensitivity kits

    05:32

  • Woman wins millions after finding lottery prize email in spam folder

    00:51

  • 3 firefighters killed in Baltimore house fire

    00:29

  • Inflation takes a bite out of fast food value meals

    03:10

  • ‘Jeopardy’ champ Amy Schneider sets record for 2nd longest winning streak

    00:35

  • Peloton under pressure after another controversial TV scene

    02:32

  • Navy jet crashes while trying to land on aircraft carrier

    00:23

  • North Korea warns of atomic bomb tests after fifth missile launch

    00:25

  • Alarming spike in carjackings hits major US cities

    01:59

  • Distribution of free N95 masks begins as debates over mandates intensify

    02:24

  • Why the Dow dropped 1,000+ points and how it bounced back

    02:43

  • President Biden caught swearing at reporter on hot mic

    00:48

TODAY

39 people missing after boat capsizes off Florida coast

00:22

The Coast Guard is searching for 39 people off the coast of Florida. The search comes after a good Samaritan rescued a man who was clinging to a boat and said he was part of a group of people whose boat capsized from severe weather.Jan. 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    US military supplies arrive in Ukraine

    02:01

  • Interest rates expected to be raised by Federal Reserve combating inflation

    02:15

  • Dangerous cold winds and heavy snow moving into Midwest

    03:13

  • Travel deals for planning your next vacation

    04:13

  • Meet the woman who created a curly hair empire from her kitchen

    05:05

  • Tom Brady addresses retirement talk: 'You gotta give someone else a chance to play'

    01:30

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All