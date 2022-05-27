IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

39 million expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend

03:03

The Memorial Day weekend travel rush is already in full swing, with AAA estimating close to 40 million people skipping town for the holiday. NBC’s Jessie Kirsch shares tips to save money at the pump and TODAY’s Al Roker gives the forecast for the long weekend.May 27, 2022

More Memorial Day travel expected, despite high gas prices

