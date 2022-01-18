37-year-old mom becomes fastest American marathoner

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Over the weekend, long distance runner Keira D’Amato set a new American record in the women’s marathon. The 37-year-old mother of two sits down on TODAY to talk with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about the remarkable story, and her aspirations for the 2024 Olympics.
