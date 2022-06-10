IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 bestselling summer beauty essentials we’re loving right now — starting at $8

  • UP NEXT

    Uvalde school police chief says he ‘ran towards the danger’

    02:35

  • Jan. 6th hearings are about ‘next generation’: NBC’s Hallie Jackson

    02:59

  • Panel blames Trump for ‘attempted coup’ in first Jan. 6th hearing

    03:04

  • Pet rock hitches a ride on NASA’s Perseverance rover

    01:00

  • EU to require one universal charger for all smartphones, devices

    01:08

  • Emergency dispatchers use FaceTime to rescue fishermen

    00:35

  • Torrential downpours flood crowded Halsey concert outside DC

    01:51

  • Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of ‘intentionally’ harming business

    02:20

  • Military aircraft carrying 5 Marines crashes during training exercise

    01:35

  • Suspect charged with attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh

    02:14

  • Survivors deliver powerful testimony as House passes new gun bill

    02:25

  • How Americans are coping with soaring gas prices

    03:55

  • Chuck Todd: Those who need to watch Jan. 6 hearings won't

    02:32

  • What to watch for in first televised Jan. 6 insurrection hearing

    02:30

  • Missouri student left brain damaged and blind after hazing incident

    00:33

  • Donald Trump, adult children agree to testify in civil investigation

    00:24

  • Consumer Confidential: Summer Safety and Savings

    25:05

  • Officials expand search for Haitians missing from Special Olympics

    00:25

  • Minimum age for Olympic figure skating raised to 17

    01:15

  • Moderna: Redesigned COVID booster is stronger against omicron

    00:32

TODAY

36 million impacted by dangerous heat in the Southwest

01:16

Dangerously high heat could break records in parts of Arizona and California through Sunday with temperatures well into triple digits. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking the latest forecast.June 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Uvalde school police chief says he ‘ran towards the danger’

    02:35

  • Jan. 6th hearings are about ‘next generation’: NBC’s Hallie Jackson

    02:59

  • Panel blames Trump for ‘attempted coup’ in first Jan. 6th hearing

    03:04

  • Pet rock hitches a ride on NASA’s Perseverance rover

    01:00

  • EU to require one universal charger for all smartphones, devices

    01:08

  • Emergency dispatchers use FaceTime to rescue fishermen

    00:35

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All