33 million people under winter storm watches this weekend
Winter storm watches are in effect along the East Coast, spanning from Boston to the Carolinas. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the potential impact, as blizzard conditions and high winds are anticipated across New England.Jan. 27, 2022
