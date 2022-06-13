31 suspected white nationalists arrested near Idaho Pride event

- Now Playing
31 suspected white nationalists arrested near Idaho Pride event02:07
- UP NEXT
National gas average hits $5 a gallon as inflation hits 40-year high01:49
Second Jan. 6th hearing Monday to focus on Trump election lies02:50
Senators reach bipartisan deal on new gun legislation02:28
6th grader gets emotional first birthday surprise after being adopted01:19
Disney responds after employee spoils couple’s fairytale proposal04:37
Remembering Lee Klein: Crusader who helped children with cancer02:08
‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board03:48
John Grisham opens up about the inspiration behind his writing08:21
Can emotional testimony from Uvalde survivors propel gun laws?04:46
LIV Golf tournament concludes after stirring up major controversy02:35
Idaho Pride festival: Dozens arrested on conspiracy to riot01:13
Will the Jan. 6th hearings resonate with the average American?02:13
Day 2 of the Jan. 6th hearing to focus on Trump’s ‘big lie’02:15
Gas price averages hit $5 a gallon while inflation climbs to 40-year high02:28
Librarian donates book fair money to school destroyed by flooding07:14
What is the 'hot messy aunt' trend? Hoda and Jenna weigh in02:29
Two M&M factory workers rescued after falling into chocolate tank00:21
Colorado police ask residents to stop taking selfies with wild moose00:34
Officer charged with second-degree murder of Patrick Lyoya00:30
- Now Playing
31 suspected white nationalists arrested near Idaho Pride event02:07
- UP NEXT
National gas average hits $5 a gallon as inflation hits 40-year high01:49
Second Jan. 6th hearing Monday to focus on Trump election lies02:50
Senators reach bipartisan deal on new gun legislation02:28
6th grader gets emotional first birthday surprise after being adopted01:19
Disney responds after employee spoils couple’s fairytale proposal04:37
Play All
Play All