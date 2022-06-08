31 million face severe weather threat with chance of tornados

Minimum age for Olympic figure skating raised to 1701:15
Moderna: Redesigned COVID booster is stronger against omicron00:32
Car drives into Berlin crowd, killing at least 100:18
Larry Nassar victims seek $1 billion from FBI00:30
- Now Playing
31 million face severe weather threat with chance of tornados01:07
- UP NEXT
How pilot shortages in US could impact summer travelers02:29
Depp lawyers: Amber Heard didn't take accountability for 'anything'07:35
San Francisco votes out progressive DA under fire for rising crime02:18
16 states now see gas above $5 per gallon02:10
Will hearings with shooting survivors lead to new gun laws?02:38
Matthew McConaughey calls for new gun laws in emotional plea02:08
Chris Martin talks introducing sustainability into Coldplay world tour04:56
Lilibet looks just like dad Prince Harry on 1st birthday: See the pic!00:39
Diabetes drug could be game changer for obesity and weight loss02:41
Voters in 7 states head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections00:35
4-day work week is being put to the test in world's biggest trial01:46
Why stores are suddenly finding themselves with surplus inventory03:02
Edit or delete text messages? Apple unveils latest software updates00:44
Early season shark sightings put beachgoers on high alert02:36
Vigil held to rally for Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison00:35
Minimum age for Olympic figure skating raised to 1701:15
Moderna: Redesigned COVID booster is stronger against omicron00:32
Car drives into Berlin crowd, killing at least 100:18
Larry Nassar victims seek $1 billion from FBI00:30
- Now Playing
31 million face severe weather threat with chance of tornados01:07
- UP NEXT
How pilot shortages in US could impact summer travelers02:29
Play All
Play All