See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan

See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan04:26
A 5-minute ab workout you can do anywhere05:12
A 15-minute aerobics workout for beginners17:15
Torch calories and improve heart health with this aerobics workout15:54
Exercises to keep you active and healthy throughout the holidays04:08
At-home workouts to stay in shape during the winter months03:55
New therapy aims to cure back pain without drugs, surgery05:23
What to know about ‘silent reflux’ this holiday season03:46
David and Victoria Beckham troll each other’s workouts00:39
Easy stretches to make your body feel great after a workout04:14
Mark Wahlberg on new line of sneakers, why he takes ice baths05:14
Sleep expert shares the secrets to get a good night’s sleep05:24
6 key numbers every man should know about his health04:02
Try this '80s inspired workout with a modern twist05:01
Easy ways to add cross training to your walking routine04:38
Sheinelle Jones runs with Kate Mackz, ‘The Running Interviewer’04:48
What women in their 30s should know about their health07:50
How mixed messages about masculinity impacts mental health05:15
How thinking positively about aging can help you live longer04:15
'Three's Company' star Suzanne Somers dies at 7603:40
See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan04:26
TODAY fitness contributor Stephanie Mansour kicks off the December fitness plan for Start TODAY members, a 31-day aerobics challenge that you can do indoors.Dec. 1, 2023
