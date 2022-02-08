IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 Valentine's Day gifts for everyone in your life

  • Now Playing

    3-year-old curler goes for gold in his backyard (with a frying pan!)

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Watch how Team USA snowboarder Julia Marino celebrated competitor’s gold-medal win

    01:07

  • Beloved school custodian gets surprise of a lifetime

    00:55

  • Boy gets surprise limo ride for his birthday

    00:42

  • Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching moment

    00:38

  • Savannah Guthrie celebrates mom's 80th birthday with sweet tribute

    01:56

  • After stepping down, Saints coach channels Ted Lasso to surprise team’s owner

    01:32

  • Boy surprised with toy of animal that he created

    01:10

  • Man enlists help of kindergarteners for perfect playground proposal

    00:40

  • Surprised grandma throws her coffee after seeing granddaughter back from army duty

    00:59

  • Watch: Son puts on a show while doing laundry

    01:00

  • Watch: 6-year-old celebrates being cancer-free after intense treatment

    01:15

  • Watch this woman find out she’s going to be a grandmother

    00:48

  • Wives prank brothers by buying them all the exact same shirt

    00:46

  • Pre-med student honored after spotting cancerous mole on hockey staffer

    01:13

  • The Boostie Awards are back! Here are the moments that made us smile the most in 2021

    05:44

  • Woman surprises her coworker with Beyoncé concert tickets for her birthday

    01:01

  • Watch baller teacher sink clutch playground shot

    01:00

  • Watch this waitress’s reaction to receiving giant tip

    01:05

  • Military son walks his mom down the aisle on her wedding day

    00:54

TODAY

3-year-old curler goes for gold in his backyard (with a frying pan!)

01:02

Kids across the country are getting inspired watching athletes at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games – and some are already getting ready to win gold! In today’s Morning Boost, Hoda Kotb shows off some medal-worthy practice runs, including a 3-year-old’s curling attempt with a frying pan and a young girl’s figure skating routine in her living room.Feb. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    3-year-old curler goes for gold in his backyard (with a frying pan!)

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Watch how Team USA snowboarder Julia Marino celebrated competitor’s gold-medal win

    01:07

  • Beloved school custodian gets surprise of a lifetime

    00:55

  • Boy gets surprise limo ride for his birthday

    00:42

  • Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching moment

    00:38

  • Savannah Guthrie celebrates mom's 80th birthday with sweet tribute

    01:56

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All