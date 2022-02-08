3-year-old curler goes for gold in his backyard (with a frying pan!)
01:02
Share this -
copied
Kids across the country are getting inspired watching athletes at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games – and some are already getting ready to win gold! In today’s Morning Boost, Hoda Kotb shows off some medal-worthy practice runs, including a 3-year-old’s curling attempt with a frying pan and a young girl’s figure skating routine in her living room.Feb. 8, 2022
Now Playing
3-year-old curler goes for gold in his backyard (with a frying pan!)
01:02
UP NEXT
Watch how Team USA snowboarder Julia Marino celebrated competitor’s gold-medal win
01:07
Beloved school custodian gets surprise of a lifetime
00:55
Boy gets surprise limo ride for his birthday
00:42
Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching moment
00:38
Savannah Guthrie celebrates mom's 80th birthday with sweet tribute