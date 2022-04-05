Three Republicans join vote to advance Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination
01:49
Share this -
copied
Overnight, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court cleared another hurdle. Three Republicans joined with all 50 Democratic Senators to advance her nomination and set up a final vote for later this week. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.April 5, 2022
UP NEXT
How a jockstrap inspired the invention of the sports bra
03:44
Crypto 101: What is it and should you buy in?
04:21
Deaf engineers at Snapchat unveil new tech to translate, teach ASL
03:44
Small plane crashes in New Jersey neighborhood
00:28
Suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead
02:27
Will Tiger Woods make a historic comeback at the Masters?