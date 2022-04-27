IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

3-month-old kidnapped baby Brandon Cuellar reunited with family

00:39

Brandon Cuellar, a 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped from his California home has now been reunited with his family. A worker from a nearby adult care facility called police to report a suspicious van where they recovered Brandon and took three people into custody. Police are still looking for a motive.April 27, 2022

