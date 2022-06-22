IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Jurors find Bill Cosby guilty of sexually abusing 16-year-old in 1975

    00:24

  • Biden administration wants to limit nicotine levels in cigarettes

    00:19

  • Massive heat dome blankets US, shattering temperature records

    02:54

  • Earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000, officials say

    01:14

  • Officials speak out about relentless pressure campaign from Trump

    02:39

  • Texas official calls Uvalde shooting response an ‘abject failure’

    03:00

  • New gun legislation compromise clears major hurdle in the Senate

    02:07

  • Fans line up for Golden State Warriors NBA championship parade

    00:37

  • Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo floating restaurant sinks at sea

    00:27

  • NYC taxi jumps curb leaving 6 injured, 3 critically

    00:25

  • COVID vaccine rollout for kids under 5 a relief for some parents

    02:23

  • ‘RINO Hunting’ ad aimed at Republicans draws bipartisan criticism

    02:30

  • Prince William turns 40: A look at his role in the royal family

    04:16

  • Age-progressed images of Alcatraz fugitives released by officials

    02:32

  • Brutal heat wave creates dangerous conditions across the US

    03:14

  • Biden considers temporary pause on federal gas tax

    02:24

  • All eyes on the Supreme Court as abortion ruling looms

    01:33

  • Jan. 6 committee to highlight Trump’s pressure on state voting

    02:17

  • Officers had rifles 19 minutes after Uvalde shooting started: report

    02:25

  • Opal Lee on how to honor Juneteenth in a meaningful way

    07:13

TODAY

3 injured after plane makes crash landing, catches fire in Miami

00:29

A Red Air flight from the Dominican Republic skidded to a stop at Miami International Airport on Tuesday after the landing gear collapsed. Moments later, huge flames and black smoke poured from the aircraft. All 126 people onboard were evacuated.June 22, 2022

