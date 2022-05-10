IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 fashion Amazon must-haves for May, according to thousands of reviewers

TODAY

3 health signs women should not ignore

04:45

Women busy with taking care of work, family and everything in between may often forget to put focus on their own health. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY with three health signs women should not ignore.May 10, 2022

