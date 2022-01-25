3 firefighters killed in Baltimore house fire

The city of Baltimore is mourning three veteran firefighters after part of a burning row house at a vacant building collapsed on them. These were the first Baltimore firefighters to die in the line of duty in eight years. Maryland’s governor has ordered flags lowered to half-staff in their honor.Jan. 25, 2022
