2nd NYPD officer dies after Harlem ambush shooting
00:33
Share this -
copied
Officer Wilbert Mora has died following last week’s ambush shooting in Harlem. Police commissioner Keechant Sewell called him and the other officer who died “heroes who were dedicated, courageous and passionate and loved by many.”Jan. 26, 2022
UP NEXT
US military supplies arrive in Ukraine
02:01
Interest rates expected to be raised by Federal Reserve combating inflation
02:15
Dangerous cold winds and heavy snow moving into Midwest
03:13
Travel deals for planning your next vacation
04:13
Meet the woman who created a curly hair empire from her kitchen
05:05
Tom Brady addresses retirement talk: 'You gotta give someone else a chance to play'