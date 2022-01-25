29 million in Midwest under wind chill advisories with some areas feeling like 50 below
02:07
Share this -
copied
Chicago got a couple of inches of snow Monday but the bitter cold in the Midwest has about 29 million people under wind chill advisories and warnings. Some states are making the best of the weary weather by holding competitions to name their snow plows and Ohio’s top winners include “Snow Force One," “Plowy McPlowface” and “Snowbi-wan Kenobi."Jan. 25, 2022
UP NEXT
What to know before trying at-home food sensitivity kits
05:32
Woman wins millions after finding lottery prize email in spam folder
00:51
3 firefighters killed in Baltimore house fire
00:29
Inflation takes a bite out of fast food value meals
03:10
‘Jeopardy’ champ Amy Schneider sets record for 2nd longest winning streak
00:35
Peloton under pressure after another controversial TV scene