Uvalde, Texas, community holds vigil for 21 lives lost

As the close-knit community of Uvalde, Texas, mourns monumental losses, authorities have identified the 19 children and two teachers killed, confirming they were gunned down in a single school classroom. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.May 26, 2022

