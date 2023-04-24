Most voters are not enthusiastic about Biden-Trump rematch: poll

American Airlines engine catches fire after apparent bird strike
The 2024 presidential race is heating up with President Joe Biden expected to launch his reelection campaign within days. Results from a new NBC News poll showing most Americans are not enthusiastic about a potential rematch between Biden and Donald Trump. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.April 24, 2023
