IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop Sonoma County with Jill Martin: local finds and her fave picks

  • American Airlines engine catches fire after apparent bird strike

    02:55

  • Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy: What shoppers need to know

    02:36
  • Now Playing

    Most voters are not enthusiastic about Biden-Trump rematch: poll

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Around 16,000 Americans remain in Sudan amid urgent evacuations

    02:46

  • Houston theater gives touch tours for visually impaired to experience shows

    03:19

  • Hedda Kleinfeld, mogul behind ‘Say Yes to the Dress,’ dies at 99

    02:19

  • Buddies launch podcast to tackle ‘friendship recession’

    03:33

  • How does the U.S. government make sense of rising UFO sightings?

    04:25

  • Ken Potts, one of last two remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 102

    00:40

  • Are Americans enthusiastic about a Biden-Trump matchup in 2024?

    02:20

  • Republican presidential hopefuls gather in Iowa

    02:23

  • Retired admiral on U.S. military’s high-risk evacuation in Sudan

    02:30

  • Meet Zero Waste Daniel, the designer making sustainable fashion

    04:54

  • 3rd Hour of TODAY hosts make their own wine in Sonoma County

    05:04

  • 3rd Hour of TODAY takes the show to Sonoma County, California

    08:16

  • TODAY showcases growing trend of repair clinics that avoid waste

    05:44

  • Baby boom at zoo offers new hope to endangered species

    03:25

  • TODAY's Five Things: Plumber, nanny and veterinarian share tips

    08:23

  • How to protect your photo archives if you use digital storage services

    02:57

  • $15M in gold and other valuables stolen in heist at Toronto airport

    00:33

Most voters are not enthusiastic about Biden-Trump rematch: poll

02:34

The 2024 presidential race is heating up with President Joe Biden expected to launch his reelection campaign within days. Results from a new NBC News poll showing most Americans are not enthusiastic about a potential rematch between Biden and Donald Trump. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.April 24, 2023

  • American Airlines engine catches fire after apparent bird strike

    02:55

  • Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy: What shoppers need to know

    02:36
  • Now Playing

    Most voters are not enthusiastic about Biden-Trump rematch: poll

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Around 16,000 Americans remain in Sudan amid urgent evacuations

    02:46

  • Houston theater gives touch tours for visually impaired to experience shows

    03:19

  • Hedda Kleinfeld, mogul behind ‘Say Yes to the Dress,’ dies at 99

    02:19

  • Buddies launch podcast to tackle ‘friendship recession’

    03:33

  • How does the U.S. government make sense of rising UFO sightings?

    04:25

  • Ken Potts, one of last two remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 102

    00:40

  • Are Americans enthusiastic about a Biden-Trump matchup in 2024?

    02:20

  • Republican presidential hopefuls gather in Iowa

    02:23

  • Retired admiral on U.S. military’s high-risk evacuation in Sudan

    02:30

  • Meet Zero Waste Daniel, the designer making sustainable fashion

    04:54

  • 3rd Hour of TODAY hosts make their own wine in Sonoma County

    05:04

  • 3rd Hour of TODAY takes the show to Sonoma County, California

    08:16

  • TODAY showcases growing trend of repair clinics that avoid waste

    05:44

  • Baby boom at zoo offers new hope to endangered species

    03:25

  • TODAY's Five Things: Plumber, nanny and veterinarian share tips

    08:23

  • How to protect your photo archives if you use digital storage services

    02:57

  • $15M in gold and other valuables stolen in heist at Toronto airport

    00:33

02:55

American Airlines engine catches fire after apparent bird strike

02:36

Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy: What shoppers need to know

02:34

Most voters are not enthusiastic about Biden-Trump rematch: poll

02:46

Around 16,000 Americans remain in Sudan amid urgent evacuations

03:19

Houston theater gives touch tours for visually impaired to experience shows

03:57

6-year-old girl cartwheels her way to first base during T-ball game

01:55

Fans share Sunday Mug Shot with soccer star Dennis Wise in Italy

02:19

Hedda Kleinfeld, mogul behind ‘Say Yes to the Dress,’ dies at 99

03:33

Buddies launch podcast to tackle ‘friendship recession’

08:17

Reba McEntire on her start in music, family and Solo cups

05:14

Taste of Sonoma County: 3 chefs share fresh recipes

05:22

Shop these local food and fashion finds from Sonoma County

04:59

Nikki and Brie Garcia on why they dropped ‘Bella’ from their names

04:05

Allyson Felix talks life after Olympics, the new sport she’s taking up

05:07

Scientists explore oceans in search of solutions to climate change

05:20

Give items new life at home with these Earth Day crafts

04:09

Shop these outdoor essentials: Patio lights, corn hole set, more

04:16

Indigenous reservation creates underground greenhouse

04:44

How to cultivate friendships as an adult

06:03

Rachel Weisz talks playing twins in TV adaptation of ‘Dead Ringers’

03:02

See TODAY fan play a trivia game with help from Hoda and Jenna

04:02

Weekend watch list: 'Ghosted,' 'Beef,' 'Mrs. Davis,' and more

04:54

Meet Zero Waste Daniel, the designer making sustainable fashion

04:44

See Hoda and Jenna try their hand at graffiti art

03:59

Slay or Nay: Faux moss bags, 3D chrome eyeliner, more

04:35

Watch Hoda and Jenna play ‘The Wall’ with Chris Hardwick

04:16

6 clean beauty products with fewer ingredients and less waste

03:57

Shrimp spring rolls that are simple and fun to make with the kids

05:30

Influencer with 6-figure income as social media star gives it all up

04:37

Hoda and Jenna weigh in on latest reality TV dilemmas

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

05:14

Taste of Sonoma County: 3 chefs share fresh recipes

04:41

Repurpose leftovers with these sustainable kitchen hacks

03:57

Shrimp spring rolls that are simple and fun to make with the kids

06:32

Shrimp cocktail, dressed up sweet potatoes: Get the recipes!

04:58

Try this make-ahead recipe for chilled sesame ramen with chicken

04:29

One pan is all you need for these 2 delicious meals

04:35

Baked rice with spring vegetables: Get the recipe!

04:25

Try these 3 cocktails from Reba McEntire's new restaurant

04:30

Try this classic New Orleans muffuletta sandwich packed with flavor

05:09

Cauliflower tikka tacos with a healthy crunch: Get the recipe!