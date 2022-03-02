IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

2022 Winter Paralympics: Opening ceremony flag bearers revealed

00:31

Alpine skiers Danielle Umstead and Tyler Carter will be the U.S. flag bearers for the opening ceremony in the Winter Paralympics. Watch the exciting moment when they found out the great news! The Winter Paralympics begins on Friday at 6:30 AM on U.S.A and Peacock.March 2, 2022

