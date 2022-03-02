2022 Winter Paralympics: Opening ceremony flag bearers revealed
Alpine skiers Danielle Umstead and Tyler Carter will be the U.S. flag bearers for the opening ceremony in the Winter Paralympics. Watch the exciting moment when they found out the great news! The Winter Paralympics begins on Friday at 6:30 AM on U.S.A and Peacock.March 2, 2022
