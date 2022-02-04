Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski on Nathan Chen’s first skate at 2022 Winter Olympics

NBC Olympic figure skating analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir join TODAY to discuss the athletes to watch in the upcoming skating competitions. Among the top is Nathan Chen, who had an impressive first skate in the men’s short program, sitting in first and receiving his highest score ever. “Every athlete, whether you’re a medal threat or not, feels that pressure… Nathan Chen delivered in every way he was supposed to,” Weir says.Feb. 4, 2022