Team USA’s Alex Hall and Nick Goepper talk Olympic medals in slopestyle
03:10
Share this -
copied
Team USA’s slopestyle skiers Alex Hall, who won gold, and Nick Goepper, who won silver, join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about their medal-worthy runs in Beijing during the 2022 Olympics. When asked if they’ll be back for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, Hall says he has “no clue!”Feb. 16, 2022
Make Kung Pao chicken at home with this delicious recipe
04:17
Golden moments in Beijing: Chloe Kim, Brittany Bowe and more
03:20
Now Playing
Team USA’s Alex Hall and Nick Goepper talk Olympic medals in slopestyle
03:10
UP NEXT
Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev
05:49
Get a taste of Beijing with these chop suey and fried rice recipes
03:05
Steve Kornacki breaks down women’s ice hockey rivalry