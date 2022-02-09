Heartbreak in Beijing after Mikaela Shiffrin skis out of women’s slalom

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mikaela Shiffrin’s rough start to her Beijing Olympics continued on Tuesday, as the three-time medalist skied out of the women’s slalom. Shiffrin still has three chances to medal if she decides to compete in her remaining events. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY from Beijing.
