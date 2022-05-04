IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Here are the inductees for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb inducted into Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame

    08:57

  • Mary J. Blige to receive Icon Award at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

    01:13

  • Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years after Chris Rock slap

    02:08

  • TODAY exclusively reveals finalists for 2022 Billboard Music Awards

    01:55

  • Academy to meet Friday to discuss Will Smith’s fate over Oscars slap

    02:13

  • 2022 Grammys top moments, Selena Gomez’s social media hiatus

    04:52

  • Helen Mirren talks new movie ‘The Duke’, overcoming anxieties

    07:50

  • Olivia Rodrigo drops one of her Grammy awards on the red carpet

    00:40

  • The Judds set to reunite at the 2022 CMT Awards

    00:34

  • Will Kanye West attend the Grammys after his performance was pulled?

    05:07

  • The Oscars are back with a few controversial changes

    02:30

  • Rachel Zegler lands invite to Oscars after initially being left off list

    01:47

  • Justin Sylvester explains why Rachel Zegler wasn’t invited to the Oscars

    04:57

  • Samuel L. Jackson reflects on personal connection to ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’

    06:29

  • Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ makes SAG Awards history

    00:49

  • Surprises and snubs from this year’s Oscar nominations: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart and more

    05:18

  • Here are the 2022 Oscar nominees

    05:34

  • ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ lead movies nominated for SAG Awards

    00:59

  • Oscars will return with a host in 2022

    00:39

TODAY

Here are the inductees for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

01:18

The inductees for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been announced, with six female acts inducted into one class for the first time. The ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 5, but will air at a later date on HBO and Sirius XM.May 4, 2022

Dolly Parton among the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 inductees — see the full list

  • Now Playing

    Here are the inductees for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb inducted into Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame

    08:57

  • Mary J. Blige to receive Icon Award at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

    01:13

  • Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years after Chris Rock slap

    02:08

  • TODAY exclusively reveals finalists for 2022 Billboard Music Awards

    01:55

  • Academy to meet Friday to discuss Will Smith’s fate over Oscars slap

    02:13

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All