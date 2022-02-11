Erin Jackson to compete against longtime friend Brittany Bowe this weekend

Speedskater Brittany Bowe gave up one of her spots at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics so her friend Erin Jackson, who didn’t qualify for her event, could also compete. In a twist of fate, Bowe was added back to the 500-meter lineup after Team USA picked up an extra spot, and now the friends will compete against each other on Sunday. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Feb. 11, 2022