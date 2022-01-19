2022 Grammy Awards rescheduled for April, moving from LA to Las Vegas
00:32
Share this -
copied
After being postponed for the second year in a row due to concerns of COVID-19, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards will now be held on April 3 at the MGM Arena in Las Vegas. Trevor Noah is still set to host, with Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R leading with nominations.Jan. 19, 2022
Goldie Hawn talks MindUp program going digital: ‘Our children need us’
06:22
Now Playing
2022 Grammy Awards rescheduled for April, moving from LA to Las Vegas
00:32
UP NEXT
Britney Spears says her father 'enriched himself' with his $6 million of her earnings
02:40
Surprised grandma throws her coffee after seeing granddaughter back from army duty
00:59
Andre Leon Talley, fashion icon and Vogue creative director, dies at 73
02:15
Henry Louis Gates Jr. on revealing history to guests: It's a gift and a great responsibility