IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social media

    00:41

  • ‘The Honeymooners’ reboot in the works with female-focused cast

    00:40

  • ‘Bel-Air’: Get an exclusive 1st look at new series

    01:01

  • Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee

    00:46
  • Now Playing

    2022 Golden Globe Awards: Here are the big winners

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Tara Lipinski bets on Nathan Chen for gold at 2022 Winter Olympics

    03:08

  • Sidney Poitier: A look back at the Hollywood legend’s remarkable career

    02:25

  • Novak Djokovic allowed out of detention, but will he compete in Australian open?

    02:13

  • Savannah Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19

    00:31

  • Remembering Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ star who died at 65

    03:35

  • From 2014: Bob Saget breaks down fatherhood, ‘Dirty Daddy’ book and ‘Full House’

    00:41

  • ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget dies at 65

    01:04

  • Baltimore bakery gives food to stranded travelers in 20-hour I-95 traffic jam

    04:35

  • Steve Martin, Martin Short talk ‘Only Murders in the Building’, two-man road show

    08:22

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider becomes 1st woman to win more than $1 million

    01:13

  • Meet the man behind the ‘Recess Therapy’ web series

    06:06

  • Get inspired with these podcast recommendations for 2022

    04:16

  • Find love in 2022 with these dating profile tips

    06:06

  • Would you change your last name? Jenna and Sheinelle weigh in

    03:04

  • Mike Rowe on the new season of ‘Dirty Jobs’

    04:59

TODAY

2022 Golden Globe Awards: Here are the big winners

01:10

The 79th Golden Globe Awards were not televised on Sunday, but rather the winners were announced on Twitter. TODAY’s Carson Daly runs through the list of big winners across movies and television.Jan. 10, 2022

  • Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social media

    00:41

  • ‘The Honeymooners’ reboot in the works with female-focused cast

    00:40

  • ‘Bel-Air’: Get an exclusive 1st look at new series

    01:01

  • Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee

    00:46
  • Now Playing

    2022 Golden Globe Awards: Here are the big winners

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Tara Lipinski bets on Nathan Chen for gold at 2022 Winter Olympics

    03:08

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All