Watch highlights from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony
Reporting from Beijing, NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico joins TODAY to discuss highlights from the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Games. The incredible visuals included billowing green willows and laser ice carvings that told a story of where China is today and the lunar calendar. COVID-19 has proven to be a challenge in the Winter Games as many athletes have tested positive upon arrival and the competition begins.Feb. 4, 2022
