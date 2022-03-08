2022 ACM Awards: Watch the highlights, and see who won!
The Academy of Country Music Awards returned Monday night to a packed crowd in Las Vegas. The industry’s biggest stars were there, including co-host Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson. TODAY's Sheinelle Jones reports on the festivities.March 8, 2022
