2021’s most memorable moments on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna
06:58
Share this -
copied
The past year was a bit of a rollercoaster on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, filled with a lot of laughs and also a few tears. Now the ladies (and you) look back the most memorable moments of 2021 on the show.Dec. 20, 2021
Now Playing
2021’s most memorable moments on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna
06:58
UP NEXT
A little meme time: Zany captions for Hoda & Jenna with giant cocktails
01:23
TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise
02:28
Hoda & Jenna go to Cirque du Soleil (and get in the act!)
05:01
Best books for holiday gifts: ‘The Copenhagen Trilogy’ and more
04:25
Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem talk about ‘Being the Ricardos’