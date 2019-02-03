2019 Super Bowl: Mike Tirico on what to expect from the big game

2019 Super Bowl: Mike Tirico on what to expect from the big game02:30
NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist ahead of Super Bowl LIII, discussing what to expect as the New England Patriots are set to face off between the Los Angeles Rams. “If you’re going to beat the Patriots, you have to stop Tom Brady,” he says.
Who will win the 2019 Super Bowl? Willie Geist and Morgan Radford predict…01:42
Tom Brady, the ageless wonder, set for ninth Super Bowl03:15
2019 Super Bowl to make history with first male cheerleaders04:37
2019 Super Bowl: Mike Tirico on what to expect from the big game02:30
The Los Angeles Rams surprised custodian with dream Super Bowl trip01:36
2019 Super Bowl ads: Preview the weekend’s top commercials04:11