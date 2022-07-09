IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We've got early Prime Day deals right now! Follow our live blog for the latest

  • Now Playing

    From 2019: Actor Tony Sirico speaks on auditioning for 'The Sopranos'

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    What to watch: Summer blockbuster movies to add to your list

    05:10

  • Lola Tung on her breakout role in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

    05:01

  • Charlie Puth on deciding what songs to keep, give to other artists

    03:26

  • Charlie Puth fan saves the day after recovering his lost ring

    00:58

  • Vivica A. Fox talks new drama ‘Keeping Up With the Joneses’

    05:32

  • Rebel Wilson embraces self-love after gaining weight on vacation

    04:00

  • Here’s the real reason Michelle Collins moved to Europe

    05:33

  • Charlie Puth discusses process of making his new album on TikTok

    02:29

  • Jessica Alba talks transitioning from acting to entrepreneurship

    01:10

  • Chris Rock, Pete Davidson, sit down for 2nd season of ‘Hart to Heart’

    00:52

  • 'Top Gun 3'? Miles Teller confirms 'conversations' with Tom Cruise

    00:48

  • Man avoids getting soaked with masterful jump (and a little help)

    00:51

  • Remembering James Caan, ‘Godfather’ actor dies at 82

    04:13

  • Jessica Alba talks about the future of her beauty company, Honest

    01:08

  • Macy Gray: ‘I’ve learned a lot’ after controversial LBGTQ comments

    03:45

  • Michelle Collins shares how she tracked down her stolen purse

    05:10

  • Author Daniel Silva shares must-read books for July

    05:11

  • ‘A Strange Loop’ playwright and star talk onstage representation

    03:54

  • List of must-see summer blockbusters for everyone in the family

    03:52

TODAY

From 2019: Actor Tony Sirico speaks on auditioning for 'The Sopranos'

01:52

On TODAY in January 2019, the cast of the HBO series “The Sopranos” gathered to reflect on the show’s 20th anniversary. Actor Tony Sirico spoke about when he auditioned for the role of “Junior" Soprano but creator David Chase instead gave Sirico the role of “Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri.July 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    From 2019: Actor Tony Sirico speaks on auditioning for 'The Sopranos'

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    What to watch: Summer blockbuster movies to add to your list

    05:10

  • Lola Tung on her breakout role in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

    05:01

  • Charlie Puth on deciding what songs to keep, give to other artists

    03:26

  • Charlie Puth fan saves the day after recovering his lost ring

    00:58

  • Vivica A. Fox talks new drama ‘Keeping Up With the Joneses’

    05:32

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All