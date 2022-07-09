- Now Playing
From 2019: Actor Tony Sirico speaks on auditioning for 'The Sopranos'01:52
- UP NEXT
What to watch: Summer blockbuster movies to add to your list05:10
Lola Tung on her breakout role in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’05:01
Charlie Puth on deciding what songs to keep, give to other artists03:26
Charlie Puth fan saves the day after recovering his lost ring00:58
Vivica A. Fox talks new drama ‘Keeping Up With the Joneses’05:32
Rebel Wilson embraces self-love after gaining weight on vacation04:00
Here’s the real reason Michelle Collins moved to Europe05:33
Charlie Puth discusses process of making his new album on TikTok02:29
Jessica Alba talks transitioning from acting to entrepreneurship01:10
Chris Rock, Pete Davidson, sit down for 2nd season of ‘Hart to Heart’00:52
'Top Gun 3'? Miles Teller confirms 'conversations' with Tom Cruise00:48
Man avoids getting soaked with masterful jump (and a little help)00:51
Remembering James Caan, ‘Godfather’ actor dies at 8204:13
Jessica Alba talks about the future of her beauty company, Honest01:08
Macy Gray: ‘I’ve learned a lot’ after controversial LBGTQ comments03:45
Michelle Collins shares how she tracked down her stolen purse05:10
Author Daniel Silva shares must-read books for July05:11
‘A Strange Loop’ playwright and star talk onstage representation03:54
List of must-see summer blockbusters for everyone in the family03:52
- Now Playing
From 2019: Actor Tony Sirico speaks on auditioning for 'The Sopranos'01:52
- UP NEXT
What to watch: Summer blockbuster movies to add to your list05:10
Lola Tung on her breakout role in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’05:01
Charlie Puth on deciding what songs to keep, give to other artists03:26
Charlie Puth fan saves the day after recovering his lost ring00:58
Vivica A. Fox talks new drama ‘Keeping Up With the Joneses’05:32
Play All
Play All