20-year-old shaken baby survivor celebrates miraculous milestone into adulthood
00:32
Share this -
copied
20-year-old Joshua Bell and his adoptive mother Heather celebrated an exciting milestone of starting his first job. As an infant, Joshua was a victim of baby abuse by his birth father, leaving doctors unsure if he’d live to adulthood.Jan. 31, 2022
Now Playing
20-year-old shaken baby survivor celebrates miraculous milestone into adulthood
00:32
UP NEXT
School nurse honored with tribute, surprised with beach trip: 'I'm speechless!'
04:09
Watch Dwayne Johnson get pranked by his daughter, ends up with face full of peanut butter
04:12
Boy gets surprise limo ride for his birthday
00:42
Celebrating Dylan Dreyer’s 9 years at Weekend TODAY
06:26
Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching moment