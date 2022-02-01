IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

3 exercises to improve heart health

04:09

Fitness expert Stephanie Mansour joins TODAY to kick off our Heart Smart series. She unveils a 20-minute work out plan that combines strength training with cardio and demonstrates three simple moves you can do to keep your heart healthy.Feb. 1, 2022

