2 Seattle officers fired for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 riot
The chief of police in Seattle has fired two officers who were at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. He says officers Caitlin and Alexander Everett broke the law by crossing the outdoor barriers established by the Capitol Police. The officers, who are married, told investigators they stayed on the grass about 40 yards from the Capitol building and had no idea that the protests turned violent.Aug. 14, 2021