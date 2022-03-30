2 moms turn breastfeeding struggles into booming baby formula business
04:13
Share this -
copied
TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer reports on two friends, Laura Modi and Sarah Hardy, who created their own baby formula after struggling to breastfeed their babies. The moms worked with pediatric nutritionists, food scientists and expert manufacturers to create Bobbie, which launched in 2021.March 30, 2022
Now Playing
2 moms turn breastfeeding struggles into booming baby formula business
04:13
UP NEXT
Cat and Nat talk ‘Mom Secrets’ book, share real parenting confessions
05:03
Meet the mother and son duo who are both nominated for a Grammy this year
05:32
Jenna Bush Hager opens up about writing through difficult times
06:58
NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson’s great-granddaughter shares inspiring legacy
05:23
Judy Garland’s granddaughter thanks her for teaching a sense of humor