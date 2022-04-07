2 men posed as federal agents to get close to Secret Service officers
01:53
Share this -
copied
According to court documents, two men were arrested after being accused of pretending to be federal officers, even using lavish gifts to get close to agents. One of the agents fooled by the pair was a former member of First Lady Jill Biden’s detail. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from the White House.April 7, 2022
Now Playing
2 men posed as federal agents to get close to Secret Service officers
01:53
UP NEXT
Georgia declares state of emergency, tornadoes rip through South