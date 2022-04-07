2 men posed as federal agents to get close to Secret Service officers

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

According to court documents, two men were arrested after being accused of pretending to be federal officers, even using lavish gifts to get close to agents. One of the agents fooled by the pair was a former member of First Lady Jill Biden’s detail. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from the White House.April 7, 2022

