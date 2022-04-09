IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

2 men acquitted in Michigan governor kidnapping plot case

00:31

A federal jury on Friday declined to convict the four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer’s chief of staff criticized the verdict, saying that Americans are “living through the normalization of political violence.”April 9, 2022

