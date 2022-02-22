Two major storms over the United States are impactions millions with winter weather alerts and freeze alerts from coast to coast. TODAY’s Al Roker is also tracking the flood alerts impacting 42 million people from Missouri to New England.Feb. 22, 2022
Now Playing
2 major US storms impacting tens of millions
01:41
UP NEXT
Winter storms on the move across the US
01:22
Raging wildfire burns 3,000 square miles of Argentina's northeast
00:47
Millions recover from cross-country winter storm
01:04
Storm Eunice causes chaos in U.K., rips cover off O2 Arena
01:22
Millions across U.K. told to stay home as Storm Eunice brings severe winds