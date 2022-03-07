2 intruders storm Joint Base Andrews, triggering lockdown

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joint Base Andrews went into a lockdown Sunday night after two intruders drove past a security checkpoint. This happened minutes after Vice President Kamala Harris left the base following a trip to Alabama. One suspect, who was armed, was apprehended. The second person got away.
