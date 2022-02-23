IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Avoid 6 common skin care mistakes with these derm-approved products

  • UP NEXT

    National Guard to be deployed ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address

    00:26

  • Biden to announce Supreme Court nominee by Monday

    00:21

  • Biden ‘hasn’t thrown everything’ at Russia after ‘invasion,’ Michael McFaul says

    03:16

  • 2 storms bring snow, ice and rain to millions

    03:44

  • Putin signals no compromise on Ukraine

    02:45

  • Biden announces stiff sanctions against Russia after Ukraine ‘invasion’

    02:38

  • Hoda and Jenna celebrate twos-day: 2/22/22!

    01:40

  • Nathan Chen thanks mom after Olympic gold: ‘This medal is largely hers’

    05:11

  • ‘Tinder Swindler’ spotlights rise of scammers using online dating, cryptocurrency

    04:39

  • Meet the all-Black climbing group training to summit Mount Everest

    03:45

  • Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win'

    04:21

  • Olympian Nathan Chen reunites with mom live on TODAY

    06:27

  • Queen cancels virtual engagements following COVID-19 diagnosis

    05:34

  • Hank the Tank: 500-pound bear on the run after ransacking California homes

    02:47

  • Boris Johnson to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in England this week

    00:30

  • US women's soccer reaches $24M equal pay settlement

    02:18

  • What is cryptocurrency? Here is what you need to know

    02:54

  • Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby title, Bob Baffert suspended

    00:22

  • Michigan basketball coach suspended for rest of regular season

    00:23

  • Ahmaud Arbery case: Deliberations underway in hate crimes trial

    00:20

TODAY

2 Blackhawk helicopters crash during training exercise in Utah

00:19

Two Blackhawk helicopters belonging to the Utah National Guard crashed during a training exercise on Tuesday. The incident, that was caught on camera, happened about 30 miles southeast of Salt Lake City. No one was seriously injured, and an investigation is underway.Feb. 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    National Guard to be deployed ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address

    00:26

  • Biden to announce Supreme Court nominee by Monday

    00:21

  • Biden ‘hasn’t thrown everything’ at Russia after ‘invasion,’ Michael McFaul says

    03:16

  • 2 storms bring snow, ice and rain to millions

    03:44

  • Putin signals no compromise on Ukraine

    02:45

  • Biden announces stiff sanctions against Russia after Ukraine ‘invasion’

    02:38

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All