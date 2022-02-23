2 Blackhawk helicopters crash during training exercise in Utah
Two Blackhawk helicopters belonging to the Utah National Guard crashed during a training exercise on Tuesday. The incident, that was caught on camera, happened about 30 miles southeast of Salt Lake City. No one was seriously injured, and an investigation is underway.Feb. 23, 2022
