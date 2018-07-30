Sign up for the TODAY newsletter
You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.
Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.
News
2 American cyclists killed by driver in Tajikistan in possible terrorist act
Two Americans who were biking were killed Sunday by a hit-and-run driver in the central Asian country of Tajikistan. Officials are investigating the incident as a possible terrorist act, TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie reports.
News Nuggets
2 American cyclists killed by driver in Tajikistan in possible terrorist act00:24
Milwaukee officials release video of terrifying bus crash00:25
5 dead following shooting spree at Texas nursing home00:23
Pope Francis accepts resignation of Cardinal McCarrick00:40
Colorado officers help save bear from manhole00:36
North Korea turns over remains of US soldiers from Korean War00:26
Play All